Progress rolling on North Iowa Christian School expansion

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you drive by the site of the North Iowa Christian School just off Highway 122, you might notice the tall beams that serve as the frame of the school's new addition.

It's a sign of progress that's been made since the groundbreaking for the addition, which will include a gym and a theatre/stage area, a commons area, and extra classroom and administrative office space. The shell of the addition is expected to be complete in about 2-6 weeks.

"It'll allow students, not only room, and the school for room for growth, but another level of access for other opportunities."

In his first year as principal, Mitchell Moylan has overseen the project, and credits the community with making an ambitious plan happen.

"The community of families, and parents and invested members have just been so devoted and committed to seeing this happen. Really, it's theirs."

The school has an ongoing capital campaign to raise money for the project.

"If anybody feels lead to give to this, your'e going to be giving to a cause that's going to last. By God's grace, we're doing so well on the financial side of the building."

If you would like to donate to the campaign, you can contact the school at 641-423-6440.