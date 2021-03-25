Progress rolling on Clear Lake Wellness Center

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Construction continues on a shared community and school district wellness center.

The nearly 89,000 sq. ft. facility will include an indoor track, turf field, multi-purpose courts, elevated track and other amenities.

Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee says all the feedback he's heard from faculty and students is positive, and everyone's excited for its planned opening date in December.

"The students are really excited about it. I don't know if they realize the enormity of that and what that's going to look like inside, but I think when they see it, I think they'll be impressed."

With district enrollment continuing to increase, Gee says the center could attract more families to enroll.

"This came out when we first started...one of the businesses said, 'one of the first things people ask us when they come to interview for a job is where your wellness/rec center?' At the time, we didn't have one, now we will. Those employers will be able to say here's where it is and what's available."

Despite the Mason City district constructing a similar public-school district facility, he feels that the projects would serve as complements, rather than compete against each other.

"I really think it's something a community, especially the size of Clear Lake, they need those types of things. We'll see from there how we expand this. Do we look at a pool or look at some other things in the future?"

The City of Clear Lake is looking for a mutually-agreed candidate to sit on the 5-member board that will oversee the fitness center (which also includes 2 district appointees and 2 city appointees), as well as the individual overseeing the facility, with responsibilities including surveying what programs the public want, selling memberships, and expand programming beyond the wellness center.

Another expansion underway right now is the high school weight room, which is slated to be completed in April.