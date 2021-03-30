Progress on MercyOne's new Albert Lea clinic

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - After numerous delays, and a distanced groundbreaking in January, progress on the MercyOne Clinic at Northbridge Mall.

Inside, the former Herberger's space is being transformed into a full-service family and internal medicine clinic, as well as space for labs and X-rays, space for rotating specialists, and the potential to add more services, as part of a multi-phase approach.

Dr. Teresa Mock is the Senior Vice President of the MercyOne Medical Group, and has seen patient growth with the Mason City Clinic's temporary space inside the mall. With the larger clinic, she's upbeat about what the future could hold for the remainder of the space, which is dependant on community need.

"We're hoping that we'll have enough patients and support to grow from there. It is very exciting to see the beginning stages of what their dream is, to be able to accomplish that."

Construction on the first phase of the clinic is expected to be completed in July.