Progress on Highway 14 put on pause for winter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been diligently working to make state roads safer for traffic, specifically Highway 14.

Soon all of highway 14 between Mankato and Rochester will be four lanes.

The stretch between Dodge Center and Claremont is the only portion of the highway still operating as two lanes.

Because much of the work is temperature dependent and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is anticipating the arrival of snow soon, they've decided to put the project on pause.

State highway officials say reducing the risk of serious or even fatal accidents is a huge component of the new construction.

MNDoT Director of Public Engagement, Mike Dougherty, explains, "When there are driver mistakes, or excessive speed and things like that, when you're on a four-lane divided highway, and you control who comes on and off that highway, that can help reduce that risk."

In addition to the completion of the bridge on Dodge County Road 1, bridges on Dodge County Road 3 and Steel County Road 16 have been built, but there is still work to be done.

Dougherty says, "Because we'll be cutting through a new area, we gotta make sure that those county roads stay connected, and that people have good access to the transportation system."

Right now, the route requires drivers to cross railroad tracks west of Claremont. The plan includes a bridge that will carry vehicles above the railroad, to further reduce risk.

Because these were farm fields prior to becoming a route to the new highway, crews ran into a slight challenge.

Dougherty explains, "They had to remove the clay soil, get that to dry out, put that back in the road bed, so that's kind of a challenge... you don't have that on every project."

While approximately 4 miles has been paved so far, more pavement is part of the plan for next year along the remaining 12 and a half mile new route.

In addition to the highway progress, over 50 new drainage culverts crossing the new roadway have been installed, along with 8 storm water ponds.

Construction on Highway 14 is set to wrap early 2022, while the road will likely be open to traffic later in 2021.