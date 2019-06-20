Clear

Progress made on Osage High School construction and renovations

New high school gym is expected to be open by November

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:52 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - It's a project over a year in the making: a $12 million expansion in the Osage School district.

Now, the projects at the high and middle schools are one step closer by reaching the latest milestone: the pouring of concrete for the high school gym. In addition, the band/choir room that doubles as a tornado safe room was recently completed; and parts of the roof and walls are being put into place. 

Girls basketball coach Chad Erickson says after a year of adjusting, they're ready for the project to be completed.

"The parking has been a challenge, the cafeteria was removed, and having to share a cafeteria for the middle school and high school. There has been a lot of compromise, so everybody's looking forward to when it's done."

In addition, the new gym will serve as the perfect host for a mix of events.

"We share. Our high school gym is a good gym, but this new gym will give us extra practice space and will be good for all of our programs."

The district is anticipating the gym to be ready by November.

Also included in the project are a combined kitchen and cafeteria for the middle and high school, as well as the relocation of the high school and superintendent's offices to a new entrance to make room for three new classrooms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Image

More mental health resources coming to RPS

Image

Minority contractors launch branch

Community Events