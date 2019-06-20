Progress made on Osage High School construction and renovations

OSAGE, Iowa - It's a project over a year in the making: a $12 million expansion in the Osage School district.

Now, the projects at the high and middle schools are one step closer by reaching the latest milestone: the pouring of concrete for the high school gym. In addition, the band/choir room that doubles as a tornado safe room was recently completed; and parts of the roof and walls are being put into place.

Girls basketball coach Chad Erickson says after a year of adjusting, they're ready for the project to be completed.

"The parking has been a challenge, the cafeteria was removed, and having to share a cafeteria for the middle school and high school. There has been a lot of compromise, so everybody's looking forward to when it's done."

In addition, the new gym will serve as the perfect host for a mix of events.

"We share. Our high school gym is a good gym, but this new gym will give us extra practice space and will be good for all of our programs."

The district is anticipating the gym to be ready by November.

Also included in the project are a combined kitchen and cafeteria for the middle and high school, as well as the relocation of the high school and superintendent's offices to a new entrance to make room for three new classrooms.