Progress continues on Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Progress continues on the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota as another milestone was reached on Friday.

The memorial, which will honor 34 officers from southeast Minnesota who gave their lives to protect the community, now has the final walls of the project in place.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said, “We're excited about how it's starting to take shape and come to reality because all we've been looking at over the last several months and years is pictures.”

Torgerson tells KIMT News 3 the next step will be the completion of the obelisk in the next couple of weeks with a final decision about engravings on the structure to be made yet this winter.

“That is coming up very soon. We'll have to make some decisions probably before Christmas as to what all the walls are going to look like,” said Torgerson.

Torgerson says the project is scheduled to be completed in the spring and will give the families of the fallen a place to reflect on the life of their loved one.

He said, “One of their greatest fears is that their officer will be forgotten. So, by having this memorial with their name engraved on this wall forever it proves to them that we have not forgotten and we will not let them be forgotten ever again.”

Additional funding is needed to enhance the memorial with flowers and landscaping.. As well as ongoing maintenance by the foundation in the years to come.

If you’re interested in donating you can click here.