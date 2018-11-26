Program being taught in North Iowa high schools to help students manage their money

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A new program being taught in some North Iowa high schools could help future college students and adults.

"Foundations in Personal Finance", developed by radio talk show host Dave Ramsey, is a 12-chapter curriculum being taught in five area schools, including Forest City High School, and being sponsored by Waldorf University. It teaches students how to manage a budget, investing and insurance, among other topics, as well as post-secondary education and career options. The curriculum can be taught in 45 or 90 days.

Renae Littrell is the Director for Academic Outreach at Waldorf, and spoke with students earlier this semester. She says the program is getting students to think about how to achieve affordable and even debt-free education.

"At Waldorf, we want them to know that it's an affordable option for them locally, but also to get them thinking about, even in their freshman and sophomore year, how am I going to fund my education, what research do I need to do to find these affordable options. And just to let them know that there are many resources out there and affordable avenues. It takes a little bit of planning and thinking and communication with parents and family members to get them started on that track towards debt free education."

When she visited with students, there were many questions that were asked.

"'Do I have to graduate in four years or can I graduate a little bit sooner so that the cost is less expensive?' They're getting their mindsets around thinking about the opportunity to really lower that college cost, and finding creative ways to be able to do that."

According to the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, 55% of teens surveyed say that they want to learn more about how to manage their money.