Clear

Program aims to make downtown Rochester cleaner and safer

The Rochester Downtown Alliance is spearheading the Clean and Safe Ambassador Program.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 5:53 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is about to get a little cleaner, and a little safer, thanks to a new program!

The Rochester Downtown Alliance is spearheading the Clean and Safe Ambassador Program.

The effort will provide daily cleaning, safety, hospitality and connection to outreach services to Rochester's 44-block downtown district.

Clean ambassadors of the program will be tasked with jobs like picking up litter, pulling weeds, and removing graffiti.

Senior director of placemaking Karli McElroy explained, "It is kind of the fine tuning work. It's not replacing anything that the city is doing. It's just enhancing it a little bit more so there's a perception of cleanliness and safety for the downtown."

Safety ambassadors will be tasked with free public safety escorts and be an extra set of eyes for the Rochester Police Department.

"A lot of other downtowns also offer these services because the amount of cleaning these ambassadors will be doing
or just the extra set of eyes and ears they're a lot for the city to essentially take on themselves," added McElroy.

The city of Rochester, Mayo Clinic and DMC are providing funding for the program. It's set to begin on April 1st.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -19°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clean and Safe Ambassador Program

Image

Veterans Court Program

Image

CTE Signing Day

Image

Widespread Flu Activity in IA & MN

Image

Uber Launches New Safety Feature

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/20

Image

National Love Your Pet Day

Image

Acts of Kindness

Image

Disaster Funds

Image

Proposal to change public education

Community Events