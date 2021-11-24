Clear

Profit sharing tradition continues at Hormel Foods

Company has given back millions to employees.

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 12:34 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2021 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods handed out its 83rd annual profit sharing Wednesday.

The company says the amount varies by year but over the last decades it has averaged from $14 to $17 million going to hourly and salaried employees.

“There are many things that make Hormel Foods uncommon, including our portfolio of global food brands and the incredible people who make them,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “Equally uncommon is our legacy of giving back to our team members and our communities, including our annual tradition of sharing profits with our inspired team. This time-honored tradition – an 83-year-old practice – rewards the dedication and hard work of our team every day to put food on tables across the globe, which has been especially challenging during the pandemic. They have my sincere gratitude, and I am honored to be on their team.”

The profit sharing program at Hormel Foods began in 1938 and is paid out at the discretion of the company’s Board of Directors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 887368

Reported Deaths: 9353
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1736312008
Ramsey717271034
Dakota65275564
Anoka61887563
Washington39032350
Stearns32543271
St. Louis28424389
Wright25108201
Scott25041179
Olmsted21510127
Sherburne18333123
Carver1609466
Clay11817102
Blue Earth1119866
Rice11112137
Crow Wing10916121
Chisago967072
Kandiyohi9588104
Otter Tail9537123
Benton8728122
Beltrami796592
Goodhue777495
Douglas7594100
Itasca745893
Mower718646
Winona698156
McLeod690883
Isanti675983
Steele664330
Morrison659178
Becker615571
Polk585484
Freeborn547044
Carlton522373
Nobles520554
Lyon515461
Mille Lacs511171
Nicollet505659
Pine496541
Cass489951
Todd478440
Brown461657
Le Sueur443633
Meeker420057
Martin375643
Waseca363332
Wabasha361710
Hubbard346448
Dodge346211
Roseau307331
Fillmore296515
Wadena294938
Redwood275445
Houston263817
Renville262851
Faribault251431
Sibley245517
Pennington244729
Kanabec239934
Cottonwood222932
Aitkin214750
Chippewa214141
Pope198610
Watonwan193220
Yellow Medicine183521
Rock174128
Swift167822
Koochiching163722
Stevens162911
Jackson158716
Clearwater154420
Murray150411
Marshall149821
Pipestone147529
Lake128724
Lac qui Parle118425
Wilkin118315
Mahnomen104214
Norman10269
Grant9619
Big Stone9275
Lincoln8665
Kittson71122
Red Lake70110
Traverse5976
Unassigned587124
Lake of the Woods5225
Cook2990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 514539

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Unassigned84390
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking a rather chilly Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 11/24

Image

Political Analyst Rayce Hardy weighs in on local impacts of oil release

Image

Arrive Alive this holiday season: Sheriff's Office on drunk driving

Image

Elcor Construction turkey giveaway

Image

Elcor Construction turkey giveaway

Image

Local impact of President Biden's push to lower oil prices

Image

RPD advice before "Blackout Wednesday," tonight

Image

KIMT News 3 at Ten 11/18/2021

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (11/23/21)

Image

Special Report: Delivering Holiday Cheer

Community Events