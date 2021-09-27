Product shortages reminiscent of early 2020 are returning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On your next shopping trip, you may notice some of the shelves are looking barer. Product shortages reminiscent of those in early 2020 are returning. Costco is one of the latest stores to reinstate limits on how much of certain items, such as toilet paper and bottled water, people can buy at a time. The move is to prevent customers from stockpiling.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Rayce Hardy, economics instructor at Riverland Community College, about what is straining the supply chain.

Hardy explains that in early 2020, the problem was mainly on the demand side. People wanted to go to the store as little as possible, so they bought far more merchandise than they needed. Now, the problem is moreso on the supply side. People want to go to the store and shop, but there are issues with getting the products onto the shelf. Hardy says much of the issue is tied to the labor shortage.

Products are sitting in the bays of shipping ports in the Pacific, but there are not enough workers to get them unloaded and transported across the country. "It's not the fault of the ports. If you look at American ports, the number of products that we run through there is just mind-boggling. The analytics that they're running, these are highly sophisticated, highly technological companies that are running these ports and their equipment is extremely sophisticated technological equipment but there's just too much stuff coming in compared to how many workers to get it out of there," explains Hardy.

To solve these ongoing issues, Hardy believes some of the shipping, rail, and trucking companies will need to start teaming up. He also thinks the federal and state governments may need to begin public-private partnerships for product transportation.

Some of these supply and demand issues also are influenced by various pandemic-related financial assistance programs, some of which came to a close this month. People were spending money over the summer while they could.

The best way consumers can help the issue is to only buy what they need. "It's take some and leave some. That was a principle my dad used to always say. You know, take some and leave some for someone else when you're in line. I wish people would really consider the fact that they're not the only one in their community and there might be someone who's far needier than them who really does need to have that particular product," says Hardy.

As people are now starting to plan their Christmas shopping, Hardy expects these shortages to continue through the rest of the year and into early 2022.