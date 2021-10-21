Procession for Iowa State Trooper who died in crash will be in north Iowa on Friday

The Iowa State Patrol said Thursday that a procession for trooper Ted Benda will be in north Iowa on Friday.

The procession will begin in Ankeny around 9 a.m. and will go northbound on I-35 before turning east on Highway 9. The procession is expected to be in the area around 10 or 10:15 a.m., the state patrol told KIMT.

The procession will end in Waukon.

Benda died on Wednesday after he was critically injured in a crash last week while responding to a call for service.

Benda worked for the Iowa State Patrol post in Mason City before moving to his post in Oelwein.