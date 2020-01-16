Clear
Proceeds from shirts supporting officer Arik Matson helping family

In 10 hours, more than 500 shirts were sold that say "Praying for Arik," and $12 from every shirt goes to the Matson family.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 1:46 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 1:55 PM

The support for police officer Arik Matson, ambushed in a Waseca shooting that left him in critical condition, continues to be felt.

Tiger City, which partnered with 407 designs, will have a few more shirts available at their stores, but it doesn't foresee any more large-scale productions of the shirts. The two companies teamed up to sell more than 1,000 shirts for the family. 

Matson, who is an Albert Lea native, continues to improve, according to his pastor.

