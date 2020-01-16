The support for police officer Arik Matson, ambushed in a Waseca shooting that left him in critical condition, continues to be felt.
In 10 hours, more than 500 shirts were sold that say "Praying for Arik," and $12 from every shirt goes to the Matson family.
Officer from Freeborn County ambushed in Waseca
Community rallies behind officer who was shot
Man in custody for police officer shooting has long criminal history
Tiger City, which partnered with 407 designs, will have a few more shirts available at their stores, but it doesn't foresee any more large-scale productions of the shirts. The two companies teamed up to sell more than 1,000 shirts for the family.
Matson, who is an Albert Lea native, continues to improve, according to his pastor.
Related Content
- Proceeds from shirts supporting officer Arik Matson helping family
- Arik Andersen named Austin Teacher of the Year
- Officer Matson's condition improving as community comes together for night of prayer
- Businesses turn Albert Lea blue for officer Matson, who was shot last week
- Family bike ride to support area youth
- New Iowa law helps families of fallen officers, firefighters
- Iowa State's marijuana shirt ban case costs school $1 million
- Forest City family grateful and thankful for support
- New program helps support future of trucking industry
- Why support small businesses?