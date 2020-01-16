Proceeds from shirts supporting officer Arik Matson helping family

The support for police officer Arik Matson, ambushed in a Waseca shooting that left him in critical condition, continues to be felt.

In 10 hours, more than 500 shirts were sold that say "Praying for Arik," and $12 from every shirt goes to the Matson family.

Tiger City, which partnered with 407 designs, will have a few more shirts available at their stores, but it doesn't foresee any more large-scale productions of the shirts. The two companies teamed up to sell more than 1,000 shirts for the family.

Matson, who is an Albert Lea native, continues to improve, according to his pastor.