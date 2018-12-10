Probation in fatal Cerro Gordo County rollover

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man gets a deferred judgment for a deadly crash.

Thomas John Parcher, 29 of Marble Rock, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle by reckless driving for a December 22, 2017, rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County. Authorities say Parcher was driving and a passenger, Tonya Martin of Rockwell, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Law enforcement said Parcher had a blood alcohol content of .136 after the crash.

On Monday, Parcher was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. He must also obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment. Court records state if Parcher successfully finishes his probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.