Probation handed out for Mason City golf cart theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Hampton man is sentenced for stealing a golf cart.
Eugene Sikora, 33, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and has been given two years of supervised probation. Sikora must also pay a $625 fine and $112.23 in restitution.
Authorities say he stole the golf cart from the 1000 block of East State Street in Mason City on May 7. Police say when it was recovered, the ignition switch had been removed.
