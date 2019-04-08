Clear
Probation given to Rochester robber who said he was sleepwalking

Anthony Hemphill Anthony Hemphill

Police say he robbed a man outside a downtown bar.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who tried to claim he was sleepwalking during a robbery is sentenced.

Anthony Terrell Hemphill, 23 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to simple robbery for an August 18, 2018, incident where Rochester police say he robbed a man outside a downtown bar. Police say Hemphill sucker punched his victim and held a gun on him.

When he was told he was seen on video surveillance, Police say Hemphill initially claimed he wasn’t in the area and “must have been sleepwalking.”

Hemphill was sentenced Monday to 10 years of supervised probation, along with 50 hours of community work service. He must also pay $243.75 in restitution.

