Probation given for threat to blow up a Bremer County school

Guilty plea entered to aggravated misdemeanor.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 1:16 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVERLY, Iowa – The man arrested for threatening to blow up a northeast Iowa elementary school will not be going to prison.

Ean Alexander Weipert, 27 of Colesburg, has been sentenced to a maximum of two years of supervised probation and been ordered to complete an anger management class.

Weipert was accused of calling Durant Elementary School in Sumner on March 19 and saying he was going to “take care of anyone in his way and blow it up.”

Weipert eventually pleaded guilty to 1st degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

