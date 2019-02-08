Clear
Probation for teenage burglar

Spencer Bryan Spencer Bryan

Gets deferred judgment in plea deal.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A deferred judgment is handed down to a teenager North Iowa burglary.

Spencer Alex Bryan, 18 of Scarville, was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $750 fine. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary for breaking into a home in May 2018 and stealing drugs and cash.

A deferred judgment means if Bryan satisfies all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

