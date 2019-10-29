Clear

Probation for stolen truck in Winneshiek County

Man arrested after photos and video released to the public.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A man accused of stealing a truck is pleading guilty.

Michael Lee Brink, 20 of Boone, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Winneshiek County District Court to one count of 2nd degree theft. Authorities say he drove off with a white Chevrolet S10 from a home in the northern part of the County on August 17.

After releasing photos and video of the truck and the suspected thief, Brink was arrested on September 3.

He’s been given a deferred judgment, sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $435.50 in restitution. If Brink successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

