Probation for shooting at a school bus

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting at a school bus with a pellet gun is sentenced to probation.

Martin Sherman Tindall, 33 of Forest city, entered an Alford plea to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says he fired a high-power air rifle at a Forest City school bus on January 5, 2018, shattering one of the rear windows.

No one inside the bus was hurt but the pellet was found in a student’s hair.

Tindall has been given five years of probation and must pay $510.74 in restitution.

An Alford plea means Tindall did not admit guilt but conceded he could be found guilty at trial.