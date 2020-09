MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man gets probation for a third drug possession conviction.

Nathan Wade Medlin, 29 of Mason City, was arrested on June 7 after a traffic stop. Law enforcement says had seven grams of methamphetamine and $541 in cash.

Medlin pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense as a habitual offender and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.