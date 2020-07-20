Probation for metal pipe attack in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is sentenced for an attack in Rochester involving a metal pipe.

Jonathan Keith Hagen, 46, was given five years of supervised probation Monday and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service or pay a $500 fine.

He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault for hitting someone in the head with a pipe on June 21, 2019. Police say Hagen, who was then living in Rochester, got into an argument with an adult housemate. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.