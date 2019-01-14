Clear
Probation for man who robbed and threatened two people

McKinley Dudley McKinley Dudley

Incident happened in September 2018.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 5:18 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Prosecutors reach a plea deal with a man accused of asking two people if they wanted to get shot.

McKinley Dudley Jr., 60 of Mason City, was arrested after police say he threatened a male and female in September 2018 with what appeared to be a gun. Officers say Dudley demanded the two empty their pockets and bags and then took cigarettes from them.

After taking his victims to an apartment complex where he lived, police say Dudley let them go.

He was charged with 2nd degree robbery but pleaded guilty to 1st degree harassment. Dudley has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.

