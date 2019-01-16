Clear
Probation for car/train collision in Austin

Rex Andon Rex Andon

Man pleads guilty to DWI.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets probation for drunkenly crashing into a train.

Rex Andon, 23 of Austin, was arrested on January 1 after Austin police say he ran his car into a train at the 8th Avenue NE railroad crossing between 10th and 11th Street NE a little after midnight. Police say Andon failed four field sobriety tests after the crash and a blood alcohol test came back at .17, more than twice the legal limit.

Officers say when Andon was arrested, he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech as well as blood on the left side of his face and blood on his teeth. Police say his facial injuries appear to be from the air bag deploying in his car.

Andon pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of gross misdemeanor DWI. Another count of DWI and two traffic misdemeanors were dismissed.

Andon has been sentenced to two years of county probation and must pay a $500 fine.

