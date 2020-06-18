Clear

Probation for accused Austin meth dealers

Rogelio Rodriguez-Sanchez (left) and Maria Sanchez
Duo took plea deal over August 2019 arrests.

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two accused Mower County meth dealers avoid prison through plea deals.

Rogelio Rodriguez-Sanchez, 76, and Maria Ann Sanchez, 27, were charged in August 2019 with 1st degree possession with intent to sell methamphetamine. Each had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of 2nd degree drug possession.

The two were arrested after they were caught at a home where Austin police said they found 43 grams of meth, $395 in cash, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez-Sanchez has been given 10 years of supervised probation and a $1,000 fine.

Sanchez has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation.

