Probation for Worth County drug arrest

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man caught with drugs after running away from a traffic stop is sentenced.
Brandon Allan Hauge, 39 of Northwood, pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation for a September 23, 2018, incident in Worth County. A sheriff’s deputy ways Hauge fled on foot after being pulled over and was found with about five grams of methamphetamine.
Hauge has been given three to five years of supervised probation. He must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
