Clear

Probation for Rochester meth arrest

Jeffrey O'Groske Jeffrey O'Groske

Man arrested after December 2018 traffic stop.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 1:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A meth pipe falling out of his jacket costs a man two years of probation.

Jeffrey Paul O’Groske, 46, was arrested after a traffic stop on December 11, 2018. Police say 2.23 grams of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle after the pipe fell out of his sleeve.

O’Groske pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced Thursday. In addition to the probation, he must either pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 77°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ribbon cutting at Zumbro Ridge

Image

Tracking an Incredible Thursday

Image

Stolen ipads returned

Image

Feast celebration receives state grant

Image

Latest in SE Rochester shooting

Image

CTK: UNI Panthers

Image

Soccer brings Meadow Park community together

Image

Millenials are Lonely?

Image

Lighting up the sky for Hiroshima

Image

Purple heart cities

Community Events