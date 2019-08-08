Probation for Rochester meth arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A meth pipe falling out of his jacket costs a man two years of probation.

Jeffrey Paul O’Groske, 46, was arrested after a traffic stop on December 11, 2018. Police say 2.23 grams of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle after the pipe fell out of his sleeve.

O’Groske pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced Thursday. In addition to the probation, he must either pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work service.