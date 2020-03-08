MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal for an accused meth dealer results in a suspended sentence.
Thomas Troy Wickwire, 50 of Nora Springs, was charged with conspiracy to possess of meth with intent to deliver after he was pulled over in Mason City on August 2, 2019. Law enforcement says Wickwire was found with more than seven grams of meth.
He eventually pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense as a habitual offender.
Wickwire received a 15-year prison sentence but that was suspended and instead he will spend five years on supervised probation.
Related Content
- Probation for Nora Springs man arrested with meth
- Nora Springs man heading to federal prison for selling meth
- Nora Springs man pleads guilty to meth possession
- One arrested after Nora Springs drug raid
- Accused Nora Springs meth dealer to stand trial
- Nora Springs man sentenced for rural burglary
- Probation for Rochester meth arrest
- Nora Springs man suspected of selling meth arrested after traffic stop
- Man pleads not guilty in Nora Springs arrest
- Nora Springs woman in Mower County crash
Scroll for more content...