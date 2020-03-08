Clear

Probation for Nora Springs man arrested with meth

Took a plea deal and got a suspended sentence.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal for an accused meth dealer results in a suspended sentence.

Thomas Troy Wickwire, 50 of Nora Springs, was charged with conspiracy to possess of meth with intent to deliver after he was pulled over in Mason City on August 2, 2019. Law enforcement says Wickwire was found with more than seven grams of meth.

He eventually pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense as a habitual offender.

Wickwire received a 15-year prison sentence but that was suspended and instead he will spend five years on supervised probation.

Community Events