Probation for Mower County meth dealer

Simon Lera Simon Lera

Accused of selling to informant four times.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 12:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of selling methamphetamine four times to a confidential police informant is not going to prison.

Simon Ponciano Lera, 41 of Austin, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with 2nd degree drug sales and three counts of 3rd degree drug sales. Law enforcement says Lera sold a total of 14.2 ounces of methamphetamine to an informant between March and May 2018.

Lera eventually pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug sales and was sentenced to 25 years of supervised probation.

