Probation for Forest City crime spree

FOREST CITY, Iowa –After illegally entering someone’s home and harassing two people, a Winnebago County man is sentenced to probation.

Kurt Neil Gabrielson, 48 of Forest City, was given five years of supervised probation Wednesday after entering an Alford plea to charges of 2nd degree burglary and two counts of extortion. Forest City police arrested Gabrielson in March 2018 after they say he entered the homes of at least two people, threatened to kill a woman’s son, stole a cell phone, harassed a woman in a car, and refused to obey police orders.

According to court documents, a test found Gabrielson had a blood alcohol level of .185, more than twice the legal limit.

An Alford plea means Gabrielson does not admit guilty but is willing to accept sentencing.