Probation for 100 mph chase in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 100+ mile per hour chase results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County man.

Jessie Lee Timmons, 20 of Mason City, was arrested after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop on December 28, 2020. A state trooper tried to pull Timmons over at Highway 122 and Kingbird Avenue, but Timmons then fled at a high rate of speed.

After he was eventually stopped, authorities say Timmons failed field sobriety tests and admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor eluding and has been sentenced to one year of probation.