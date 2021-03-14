Probation check in Austin leads to prison sentences for meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two prison sentences have been handed down for drugs found during a probation check.

Austin police officers went to the home of Jose David Talamantes, 31, on September 16, 2020. Officers say they found Talamantes there with Mallory Jean Kurth, 34, who was also on probation. Police say a search of Kurth’s purse found three baggies of methamphetamine, which led to a search of Talamantes’ home. Court documents state officers found a total of 28 grams of meth, over $4,500 in cash, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Talamantes pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession. He’s been sentenced to two years in prison, with credit for 27 days already served. Kurth pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession and has been given four years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 62 days already served.