Pro wrestling legend's custom motorcycle goes missing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A local businessman is asking for the public’s help in finding three missing motorcycles.

Sonny Onoo, owner of XTC Auto Sales in Mason City, says he noticed Tuesday morning three cycles had been stolen from his warehouse. One was a custom designed bike for pro wrestling legend Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Onoo says another belonged to pro wrestling Perry Saturn.

Onoo says he’s offering a cash reward for information leading to the recovery of the motorcycles.

Photos courtesy of Sonny Onoo.