Private well owners invited to 'Tap In' to nitrate contamination program

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new collaborative effort is forming to improve drinking water throughout southeastern Minnesota.

The “Tap In” initiative is a product of the Olmsted, Fillmore, Goodhue, Root River, and Wabasha Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Winona County. It will provide funding to private well owners with nitrate contamination problems.

Applicants must have a water quality test report indicating that their nitrate contamination exceeds the state and federal Health Risk Limit and will be considered valid if the analysis was performed by a certified laboratory within the last 3 years. The private water supply must also be used as a source of potable drinking water for the residence to qualify for financial assistance.

Nitrate is a compound that naturally forms when nitrogen combines with oxygen or ozone. While nitrogen is essential for all living things, high nitrate levels in drinking water could pose harmful risks, especially to infants and pregnant women.

To apply, go to https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/soil-water-resources/water-resources and select the “Available Financial Assistance” tab under the “Private Wells and Groundwater” section.