Private sector needed in order to move, preserve historic Mason City train depot

MASON CITY, Iowa - The former Milwaukee Road Depot once served as the primary transportation hub from the late 1800s to the 1960s. However, the Canadian Pacific Railway wants it removed for safety reasons.

In the three years since the railway's announcement regarding the demolition of the over 120 year-old depot, plans for relocation and refurbishing have been in flux. A Minnesota-based moving company believes moving it can be done. However, due to the size of the building (as it is split in two sections, and that it would require disassembling of the building brick by brick) and other logistics, it would cost roughly $5 million to make it happen.

City Planning & Zoning Manager Tricia Sandahl says private investment is required to make it work. While the Historic Preservation Commission has been seeking a private investor to take up the initiative, there has yet to be a candidate.

"As far as taking ownership of the building and moving it, that's not something that the city can do right now. We don't have the capacity to do it, and it's really complicated for us to do something like that."

"People told us in the beginning that if I knew where to send a check, I'd send a check. We can't accept checks because we don't own the building, and it's not a city project."

While the demolition permit application came in to the city in May 2018, the Historic Preservation Commission has not received an official date from the railway to move the depot, as they have been granted extended time.