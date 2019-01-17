MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a scary situation Thursday night as a private plane had to make an emergency landing at the Mason City Municipal Airport.
Just before 7 p.m., first responders arrived at the airport for a plane that was suffering from a faulty engine, according to authorities on scene.
The plane, carrying less than a half dozen people, was able to land safely. No injuries were reported.
The plane was traveling from Ohio to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to authorities.
Related Content
- Private plane forced to make emergency landing at Mason City airport
- Plane makes unexpected landing on Clear Lake
- Iowa flight makes emergency landing in Milwaukee
- Glider makes emergency landing in Worth County
- Record set at the Mason City airport
- Chasing and making history at Mason City
- Emergency repairs needed at the Mason City Public Library
- Police respond to unscheduled landing at Rochester airport
- Residents react to plane landing on Clear Lake
- Mason City caretaker accused of sexual assaulting clients makes deal
Scroll for more content...