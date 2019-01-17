Private plane forced to make emergency landing at Mason City airport

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a scary situation Thursday night as a private plane had to make an emergency landing at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

Just before 7 p.m., first responders arrived at the airport for a plane that was suffering from a faulty engine, according to authorities on scene.

The plane, carrying less than a half dozen people, was able to land safely. No injuries were reported.

The plane was traveling from Ohio to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to authorities.