Pritchard Electric Vehicles says 'thank you' to first responders

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Sunny skies, bratwurst on the grill, friendship...and a new high-tech electric car? Why not?

Clear Lake-based Pritchard Electric Vehicles hosted a get-together with emergency responders at the Clear Lake Fire Department on Friday, thanking them for their hard work and dedication.

"It was a good opportunity for us to see each other and see other people."

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Keefe appreciates the company reaching out to first responders to educate crews on how to handle an emergency involving an electric vehicle.

"It's nice for us as firefighters to be able to understand what it's going to take if something does happen, to have some knowledge as to what we can do."

With a contingent of first responders on hand, Keefe also took the opportunity to encourage everyone to come out to the fire station Saturday evening and remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

"We have a tremendous speaker coming from New York. I think he's going to put on a really good program and it's going to be interesting to listen to him."

It will be an opportunity to remember attacks that were meant to break our spirit, but instead created a stronger and more unified nation.

The ceremony gets under way Saturday evening at 6 p.m. This year's keynote speaker is New York Fire Lt. Joe Torrillo, who survived being buried twice at the World Trade Center.