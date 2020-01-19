Prisoner sues Rochester's Federal Medical Center over back injury claim

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A prisoner is suing the Federal Medical Center in Rochester for medical malpractice and personal injury.

Barry Layne Walker pleaded guilty in Wyoming Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth. He was sentenced in February 2019 to seven years and eight months in federal prison.

Walker filed a lawsuit on January 15 claiming that when he was being held in the Federal Medical Center on September 3, 2019, he was placed in an isolated cell so he wouldn’t eat anything before undergoing an examination at Mayo Clinic. Walker says he is a senior citizen with extreme emphysema, COPD, bilateral cataracts, and hearing loss who is confined to a wheelchair and requires continuous oxygen.

Walker claims that when his cell door was closed, it cut off the tube into his nose that was feeding him oxygen. He states that led to a fall where his back was severely injured.

The lawsuit is seeking $200,000 each from the Federal Medical Center and two guards.