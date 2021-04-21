Prisoner pleads guilty in Olmsted County kidnapping case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minnesota prison inmate takes a plea deal over an Olmsted County kidnapping.

Ryan Daniel Seavey, 37, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of stalking. Three counts of kidnapping, one count of domestic assault, and one count of pattern of stalking conduct were dismissed.

Seavey was accused of taking a woman and two children prisoner on June 3, 2019. Seavey allegedly told the woman several times he would kill her if she contacted anyone before eventually driving his victims to Grand Meadow and letting them go.

Seavey is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10. He is already serving a seven year and eight month sentence in Minnesota state prison for pleading guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and DWI in Mower County in September 2015. Court documents say he was initially given probation but after repeatedly violating it, he was put behind bars in September 2019.