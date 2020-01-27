Prison time for Albert Lea school tool thief

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Stealing tools from a school is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.

Arsenio Broderick Hanson, 30 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to two years and three months behind bars, with credit for 77 days already served.

Hanson pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary for an August 2019 incident where authorities say Hanson entered Halverson Elementary while it was under construction and stole over $1,300 worth of tools. Police arrested Hanson about two weeks after the crime.