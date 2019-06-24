Prison sentence issued for violent Albert Lea robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Exactly one year after a violent robbery and cross-border chase, a Freeborn County man is sentenced to prison.
Joshua James Allen, 32 of Albert Lea, received seven years and four months behind bars Monday, with credit for 364 days already served. He was convicted of 1st degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on June 24, 2018, where a man in Albert Lea was pistol whipped and had his television stolen.
Authorities say Allen then led authorities on a 20-minute chase into Iowa and back into Minnesota that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
Tony Viramonh of Austin was arrested and charged with Allen but a jury found him not guilty after a two-day trial.
