Prison sentence issued for July 2018 sex assault in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Almost a year and a half after a woman was sexually assaulted, a Rochester man is sentenced.

Marcus Aaron Shines, 37, pleaded guilty to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct for a July 28, 2018, incident in Rochester. Police say Shines sexually assaulted a woman in the 1600 block of 8 ½ Street SE. He was originally charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct but reached a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Shines was ordered Monday to spend four years and three months in prison, with credit of 69 days already served. After his sentence ends, Shines will be on conditional release for an additional 10 years.