Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Prison sentence in Humboldt County attempted murder case

Nicholas Bradley Nicholas Bradley

Man and woman took plea deals.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – The final sentence is handed down for an attempted murder in Humboldt County.

Nicholas Joseph Bradley, 35 of Humboldt, and Vilma Cyreena Velasquez, 26 of Fort Dodge, were accused of trying to kill Austin Dean in April 2018. Authorities said Dean was riding a bicycle when Bradley hit him with his pickup truck. Velasquez was accused of chasing after Dean with a baseball bat. Both were charged with attempted murder.


Vilma Velasquez

Velasquez pleaded guilty in October 2018 to 1st degree harassment and assault while displaying a weapon. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

Bradley entered a guilty plea to willful injury causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He’s now been sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Few Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Tracking snow, snow, and yes...more snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow to Impact the AM Commute

Image

Top of Iowa Conference names girl's basketball all-conference teams

Image

Rochester Going Green

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Lourdes girls hockey aims for state title

Image

Planting trees for a purpose

Image

Shoppers stock up on last-minute supplies

Image

'Freedom Writers' author visits students in north Iowa

Image

Minnesota Gov. proposes new budget

Image

2 UNI students killed in a crash

Community Events