Prison sentence in Humboldt County attempted murder case

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – The final sentence is handed down for an attempted murder in Humboldt County.

Nicholas Joseph Bradley, 35 of Humboldt, and Vilma Cyreena Velasquez, 26 of Fort Dodge, were accused of trying to kill Austin Dean in April 2018. Authorities said Dean was riding a bicycle when Bradley hit him with his pickup truck. Velasquez was accused of chasing after Dean with a baseball bat. Both were charged with attempted murder.



Velasquez pleaded guilty in October 2018 to 1st degree harassment and assault while displaying a weapon. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

Bradley entered a guilty plea to willful injury causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He’s now been sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time served.