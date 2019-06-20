Prison sentence in Austin choking case

AUSTIN, Minn. – Choking a woman until she passed out will send a Mower County man to prison.

Cesar Ruben Rios, 34 of Austin, pleaded guilty in May to one count of felony domestic assault. Four other felonies were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Authorities say he attacked a woman on January 8 and threatened to have her and her children killed if she reported it.

Rios was sentenced Thursday to one year and nine months behind bars, with credit for 163 days already served.

Court documents say Rios has also gone by the aliases of Silvestre Cantu, Marcos Torres, and Cesar Ruben Rios-Rodriguez.