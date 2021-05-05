Prison sentence handed out for child sex crime in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A child sex crime in Dodge County is sending a man to prison.

Daniel Raymond Anderson, 37 of Janesville, MN, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 47 days served, to be followed by 99 years of conditional release.

Anderson was charged in April 2020 with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13 and court documents state there was surveillance video of some of the crimes.

Anderson eventually pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on February 3. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.