Prison sentence handed down in Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of shooting someone in the head is going to prison.

Cham Nygare Gilo, 21 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary-assault and illegal possession of a firearm. As part of a plea deal, charges of 2nd degree attempted murder and 2nd degree assault have been dismissed.

Gilo was arrested on February 16 after a shooting in the 100 block of 13th Street NE in Austin. Police said a 35-year-old victim said a masked man entered his home and shot him in the head. Officers said his injuries were consistent with that.

Police then located Gilo in the area and arrested him.

He was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and four months behind bars, with credit for 248 days already served.