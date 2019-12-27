Prison sentence for shotgun threat at Lou-Rich

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after he took a shotgun to Lou-Rich and asked about his former supervisor is sentenced to probation.

Phillip Jonathan Martinez, 38 of Emmons, pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence for the incident on July 16. Authorities say he returned to Lou-Rich after being fired and there is security video of Martinez walking through the business with a shotgun on his shoulder.

Court documents state Martinez asked his girlfriend if she wanted to “end it” and offered to shoot her in the face before shooting himself.

On Friday, Martinez was given three years of supervised probation, during which he will not be allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.