Prison sentence for sex abuse of child in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Sexual contact with a child in Freeborn County is sending a man to prison.

Joel Callejas Cantor, 25 of Red Springs, North Carolina, was sentenced Friday to nine years behind bars, with credit for 203 days already served, followed by 10 years of conditional release.

Cantor was arrested in July 2018 and charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say Cantor had sexual contact with a female under the age of 10 in Albert Lea. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in September 2018.