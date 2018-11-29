Clear
Prison sentence for selling a stolen truck

Authorities say he should have known better.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trying to sell a stolen truck is sending a Worth County man to prison.

Christopher John Heyden, 34 of Manly, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft. He was arrested in September after law enforcement said he bought a truck for $300 and tried to sell it for $500, The vehicle was actually worth around $2,000 and authorities say Heyden not only didn’t get the title when he supposedly bought it but should have known it was stolen in the first place.

Heyden has been sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time served.

