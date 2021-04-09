Prison sentence for man in Wright County screwdriver stabbing

CLARION, Iowa – A man accused of stabbing three people is going to prison.

David Hernandez, 32 of Webster City, was sentenced Friday in Wright County District Court for attempted murder. He will serve between five and 25 years behind bars for stabbing Carl Burras in Eagle Grove multiple times with a screwdriver on July 10, 2019.

Investigators say DNA evidence identified Hernandez and Burras’ attacker.

That 25 year sentence will be served concurrently with whatever Hernandez receives in another attempted murder case in Hamilton County. Authorities say Hernandez attacked Samantha Gray at her home in Webster City on June 22, 2019. Hernandez is accused of stabbing Samantha Gray numerous times with a knife and stabbing her son as well when he ran for help.

A plea hearing in that attempted murder case is set for May 3.