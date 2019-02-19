Prison sentence for gun threat in rural Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for threatening a woman with a gun is going to prison.
Mark Anthony Tavares, 35 of Stewartville, was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor after the December 8, 2018, incident which the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says started with an argument at a bar and concluded when Tavares told his victim to get out of a vehicle and grabbed a pistol.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the 5300 block of County Road 139 SE and say Tavares was caught with a loaded revolver and a rifle.
On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. Tavares has been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 29 days already served.
